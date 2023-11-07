Government leader, senator said that the Executive is “confident” in the report that will be presented by deputy Danilo Forte on Tuesday

The leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP), said this Monday (6.Nov.2023) that the Executive will not send a modified message to Congress to request a change in the fiscal target established by the government in the LDO project (Budget Guidelines Law). The rapporteur of the proposal, deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil –CE) must present its opinion to the Mixed Budget Committee on Tuesday (7.Nov.2023).

“The government is confident tomorrow in reading Deputy Danilo Forte’s report. The government spoke ‘in depth’ with the deputy and trusts the report that will be read by him”, Randolfe said.

Asked whether the government would send a request to Congress to change the zero fiscal deficit target for 2024, the senator responded: “There is no modifying message for tomorrow. The report that is read is a report that was discussed with the government. The zero deficit horizon, which we defend, today depends much more on Congress than on the government. We have at least 4 tax measures that depend on Congress. Collection measures are currently in the hands of Congress.”.

Among the measures cited by the senator are the taxation of offshore companies and exclusive funds in Brazil – with few shareholders, the so-called “super-rich”, the taxation of sports betting and the change in subsidy rules for investments in the ICMS (Circulation Tax). of Goods and Services) for large companies.

Randolfe, however, did not answer whether the rapporteur should include in his opinion the change in the fiscal target, as part of the government wishes. Members of the Executive leadership, led by the Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, argue that there should be a change to a deficit of 0.5% next year. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, however, is against the idea.

Since July, members of the government had been discussing, behind the scenes, the difficulties the government would face in being able to eliminate the deficit in 2024, but the discussion became public after the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) told journalists on October 27 that the government “difficultly” will meet the zero deficit target.

“I know the disposition of the [Fernando] Haddad, I know about Haddad’s wishes, I know about my willingness, but I wanted to tell you that we will hardly reach the goal, especially because I don’t want to cut back on investments and works. If Brazil has a deficit of 0.5%, what is it? From 0.25%, what is it? Anything. Absolutely nothing”declared the president at the time.