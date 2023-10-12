Minister of Justice states that the decision was guided by Lula; does not inform the number of agents that will be sent to the State

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, announced this Thursday (October 12, 2023) that the government will mobilize more personnel from the FNSP (National Public Security Force) to reinforce the teams fighting the forest fires that hit the Amazon. Dino did not inform the number of agents that will be sent to the States.

In your profile on X (former Twitter), Dino stated that he spoke with the governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima (União Brasil). According to him, the decision to send more agents of the National Force to the State was made at the request of the governor and at the direction of the president. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

DROUGHT IN THE AMAZON

On Wednesday (Oct 11), Manaus was among the cities with the worst air quality in the world. At 12:50 pm (local time), the capital of Amazonas recorded 387 micrograms of pollutants per cubic meter, which indicates serious effects on the health of residents of the region. At the same time, São Paulo recorded 122 micrograms of pollutants per cubic meter. The data is from the platform World Air Quality Index.

The level of pollution detected is a consequence of the increasing fires in the State. The water situation in the Amazon is considered the worst in the last 43 years in the region, according to the Cemaden (National Center for Natural Disaster Monitoring and Alerts). Since 1980, the least rainy season in the biome has not had such acute levels of rainfall deficit.

