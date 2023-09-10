Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/09/2023 – 19:20

The acting President of the Republic Geraldo Alckmin met, this Saturday (9) at Palácio do Planalto, ministers and other members of the Permanent Committee to Support Rio Grande do Sul, formed by ten ministries. The objective of the meeting was to align the federal government’s actions to help the state affected by an extratropical cyclone, in the early hours of Monday (4).

On the occasion, the Minister of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Combating Hunger announced that the government will make available around R$56 million from various social programs under the ministry to families affected by the natural disaster. He added that within the amount, each small farmer family affected will receive a non-refundable amount of R$4,600 as rural support support. Therefore, the public funding granted should not be returned to the federal government.

"On the part of the ministry, we will make around R$56 million available for various programs, for the Shelter Aid, but also for the Food Acquisition Program, where we buy food in the region to pass on food baskets. For rural development to support small children [agricultores] who lost [suas lavouras] They will also receive a non-refundable payment of R$4,600 per family."

Homeless

The federal government announced that it will pay Rio Grande do Sul city halls R$400 per homeless person, starting on Monday (11). Transfers will be made in a fund-to-fund modality, when transfers of Union resources are made from the federal level to funds at the municipal level. The objective is for municipalities to provide assistance to residents affected by the consequences of the extratropical cyclone.

“The transfer is so that the municipality can take care of the expenses generated by housing these people: food, hygiene materials, whatever is necessary for care. A first stage of 50% is made, which is R$400”.

The amount will be doubled, reaching R$800, if the emergency situation continues. The federal government estimates that there are around 5,000 homeless people in the region.

Trip

During the meeting at Palácio do Planalto, the ministers planned the trip that the delegation, led by President Alckmin, will take this Sunday (10) to Rio Grande do Sul to visit regions punished by the heavy rains that hit the state.

The delegation will include Defense Ministers José Múcio; Health, Nísia Trindade; Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes; of Agrarian Development and Family Farming, Paulo Teixeira; from the Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta; Development and Social Assistance, Wellington Dias; and Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, as well as representatives from other ministries and federal agencies.

According to the chief minister of Secom, representatives of the federal government will meet with the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, and local authorities. Together, from Canoas, they will visit the municipalities of Lajeado, Roca Salles and Muçum – those most affected by the cyclone.

Next, a meeting is scheduled with local authorities at the University of Vale do Taquari (Univates) building, as detailed by minister Paulo Pimenta: “we will be able to detail a set of initiatives that, some are already underway, others will be expanded, but all of them will be built with the state government, with city halls and with the affected communities”.

“Our government is what governs for everyone, but, especially, with a special eye on those who need it most, in times of difficulty. And it has been that way since the beginning, the present government.”

In addition to updating the actions already taken by the federal government since the beginning of the week, minister Waldez Góes stated that the acting president, Geraldo Alckmin, will make announcements of more specific amounts to support the population and the impacted city halls of Rio Grande do Sul:

“After four meetings we held, all withdrawals have already been priced – what has already been invested, what will be invested, what is being made available […] it’s him [Geraldo Alckmin] must make the decision to announce the amounts already invested and which are being made available in the most different public policies. Not only in terms of civil defense, which has a lot of response, but even prevention policy.”

Situation in the state

According to the Rio Grande do Sul Civil Defense report, released at 6pm this Saturday, the state has recorded 41 deaths, and 46 people are still missing. There are 88 municipalities in a state of public calamity, where 150,341 affected people live. In total, 3,193 homeless people and 8,282 homeless people have been registered to date.