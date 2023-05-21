Senacom will coordinate action at gas stations, with the help of Procons, on May 24

Senacom (National Consumer Secretariat), linked to the MJSP (Ministry of Justice and Public Security), will carry out a “mutirão” on Wednesday (May 24, 2023) to verify that the country’s gas stations are applying it properly changes in prices to the final consumer.

Entitled “Fair Price Mutirão”, the secretariat will coordinate the actions with the support of the Procons of the States. Fuel monitoring will be carried out in the cities, with the highest and lowest value found in establishments being sent to Senacon. The report with the data will be presented on May 30th.

“Our collective action will be very important to monitor these prices and assure Brazilian consumers of this measure that benefits everyone. The Procons, civil society entities, the consumer area of ​​the Public Ministry and the Public Defenders, of the OAB will play an equally fundamental role in this price monitoring”said the National Consumer Secretary, Wadih Damous.

Damous asked the population to inspect and report to the Procons when they feel aggrieved or identify irregularities in fuel prices. “I make an appeal to Brazilian citizenship: inspect, denounce. Go to the Procon in your city, in your state, take pictures, get an invoice. I call on app workers, truck drivers, to inform and denounce us”he declared.

On Tuesday (May 16, 2023), Petrobras announced the change in its pricing policy. With the measure, there was a reduction in the average value of gasoline by R$ 0.40 and diesel by R$ 0.44 per liter. “Cooking gas” had a cut of R$ 8.97 per 13 kg cylinder. Read here what changes with the new pricing policy.