BRASÍLIA (Reuters) -The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, said this Monday that the government will maintain its defense of reinstating the so-called casting vote in the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf), as provided for in a provisional measure published in the last month.

After a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and government leaders in Congress, Padilha stressed that the MP will not change the prerogative of companies to appeal to the judiciary in the event of a tiebreaker.

“The government will maintain the defense of the casting vote. The minister himself clarified the importance of the casting vote and is absolutely open to debate in the National Congress, which can improve the proposal, but he reaffirmed its importance”.

The casting vote, which authorizes the president of CARF to cast a tiebreaking vote in trials, had been extinguished in 2020, during the government of former president Jair Bolsonaro. Without it, there was an automatic benefit to taxpayers in cases of a tie.

Padilha said that the government will promote other meetings with Congress to obtain support for the matter and cited data pointed out by Haddad at the meeting.

“Today there are around 100,000 processes that arrive at Carf. Only 2% of these processes are in a tie situation in which the government’s casting vote has a very important weight. That means more or less 100 companies and with a total volume of 600 billion reais in debt”.

Regarding the replacement of the director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank, Bruno Serra, whose mandate ends at the end of this month, Padilha said that President Lula will follow “exactly what is in the law, build a name to be nominated and analyzed by the Senate ”.

The president has criticized the formal independence of the Central Bank – even stating that he may review the issue at the end of the mandate of the current president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto, in 2024–, as well as the level of interest rates and the current target of inflation, which he considers too low.

The financial market has reacted badly to these speeches by the president and to what he sees as the government’s lack of fiscal commitment, and usually responds by raising future interest rates. More than once, Lula’s ministers and allies have gone public to mitigate some of these statements, especially to state that the end of the BC’s formal independence is not on the government’s agenda.

