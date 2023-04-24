Value corresponds to that invested throughout Bolsonaro’s term; president participates in business forum in Portugal

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on Monday (24.Apr.2023) that his government will invest BRL 23 billion in infrastructure in 1 year, 4 times what was invested during the entire term of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). For this, it will seek external capital.

“For a President of the Republic to be able to attract foreign capital, he has to offer political, social and legal stability.”, he said in indirect criticism of the Bolsonaro administration. Without that, according to the PT, “no one will put 1 cent in the country”.

Lula participated in the Portugal-Brazil Business Forum, organized by ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency) and its Portuguese counterpart aice (Agency for Investment and Foreign Trade of Portugal). The event was held in Matosinhos, in the Porto region, in the north of Portugal.

The president also said that his government will not privatize state-owned companies, but will seek partnerships with businessmen. “[Nos últimos 4 anos,] assets were sold [público] to simply pay interest on the public debt. That is, our equity has become smaller and the quality of service has not improved”, said Lula about privatizations, citing the case of Eletrobras as an example.

He also announced that the nearly 4,000 works at paralyzed schools will be resumed. And he again criticized the basic interest rate, the Selic, which is at 13.75%.

Finally, the Brazilian Chief Executive commented on questions surrounding his support base in the National Congress: “My base is 513 deputies and 81 senators, all of them. Let’s wait for the projects to enter the National Congress and let’s see what our base is.”

Brazil and Portugal renewed this Monday (April 24) the protocol of understanding between the two export agencies. During the 13th Luso-Brazilian Summit, on Saturday (April 22), Lula had already announced the installation of an Apex office in Lisbon.

The Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, who accompanied the Brazilian Chief Executive at the event, confirmed the manufacturing of the A-29 model of the Super Tucano Embraer in Portugal. The military aircraft will meet NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) requirements.

On Friday (April 21), the Minister of Defense, José Múcio Monteiro, who is also in the European country, had already informed that Embraer will manufacture aircraft in partnership with Ogma (Portuguese aeronautical company), in which the Brazilian company has a 65% stake.

Costa also said that, in the next 5 years, the Galp and the EDP –Portuguese oil and gas and electricity companies, respectively– will invest €5.7 billion in Brazil. The announcement was made for the 1st time on Saturday (April 22), at the 13th Luso-Brazilian Summit, in Lisbon.

According to the organizers, the forum in Matosinhos brings together 120 Brazilian and Portuguese companies. was signed a Memorandum of Understanding between export agencies and other agreements.

Apex president Jorge Viana informed that, in 2021, Brazil’s stock of investments in Portugal was US$ 5.6 billion. The opposite flow, from Portugal to Brazil, in the same year was more than double, at US$ 11.9 billion. According to Viana, the agencies will work to increase these numbers.

Other commitments

From Matosinhos, Lula and Costa board the 1st KC-390 plane delivered by Embraer to the Portuguese government. They will visit the facilities of the Ogmaon the outskirts of the country’s capital.

Afterwards, the Brazilian president will have lunch with the Portuguese premier. In the afternoon, he will deliver the 2019 Camões Prize to writer, singer and composer Chico Buarque.

Lula will speak at the Portuguese Parliament on Tuesday (April 25) and then travel to Madrid, where he will stay until Wednesday (April 26).