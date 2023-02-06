Minister of Justice claims that garimpeiros are leaving “in the thousands”; investigations target bosses and financiers

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino (PSB-MA), said this Monday (6.Feb.2023) that the government expects the departure of 80% of people involved with illegal mining in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, in Roraima, by the end of this week.

Authorities estimate that around 15,000 people were in the territory illegally. Part of the contingent has already left the place.

The Yanomami indigenous people are going through a health crisis, with cases of severe malnutrition, malaria and other diseases. The presence of illegal mining is indicated as the main cause of the situation.

According to Dino, the outflow of miners “It’s occurring in the thousands.” The trend is for unemployment to intensify. Starting this week, the government will implement coercive police actions in the territory, to effect the removal of illegal miners.

Dino said it was a period of “transition” between humanitarian actions to help indigenous peoples and police operations.

The minister also stated that people who leave Yanomami land are being identified. “It is not a path of impunity”, declared. “Investigations are ongoing and will continue. It is a highly complex situation and planning is required. The use of force without planning could worsen the problem in Roraima and we do not want that”.

According to Dino, the priority focus of the investigations is to identify the financiers, owners of illegal mines and people who wash the mines, circumventing the irregular origin of the ores.

“The investigation surrounding the heads of these criminal organizations is evolving”, he declared. The inquiry also has other priority axes for investigation, such as the possible commission of the crime of genocide by authorities against indigenous people, the diversion of health money to the original populations in Roraima and environmental crimes.

Dino stated that there are no plans for the government to help people leave Yanomami territory.

Earlier on Monday (Feb 6), the Ministry of Justice responded to a request from Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples) and ordered the deployment of 100 police officers from the National Public Security Force to reinforce protection at the agency’s bases in Roraima.

“We will have PF action [Polícia Federal] with logistical support from the Armed Forces to carry out the removal. We are dealing with a contingent of more than 500 men employed in coercive actions”, said the minister.

EVACUATION