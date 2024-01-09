Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/01/2024 – 22:25

The minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, said that a government house will be installed in the Yanomami indigenous territory to combat illegal mining in the region and provide humanitarian support.

“We are going to appoint a person, who has not yet been nominated by President Lula. This person will even have the power to coordinate the actions of all ministries so that we can definitively face this difficult problem, which involves several areas of the government, but is a priority for President Lula's government”, said Pimenta in an interview with the television news program Repórter Brasil, from TV Brasil.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva coordinated this Tuesday (9) ministerial meetingat Palácio do Planalto, to discuss the current situation of the Yanomami people, in Roraima, who still suffer from the actions of invaders.

According to the minister, a permanent action plan in the region will be presented within 30 days, with the participation of the Federal Police, Armed Forces and other federal bodies.

