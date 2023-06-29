The increase in relation to the initially foreseen reencumbrance will be R$ 0.03; according to Haddad, consumers will not see an impact on the pump

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said on this 4th (June 28, 2023) that the expansion of the popular car program will be financed, in part, with an anticipation in the diesel re-encumbrance of R$ 0.03 from October. The additional cost of the program will be BRL 300 million more than what was initially estimated: from BRL 1.5 billion to BRL 1.8 billion.

The Executive had already announced that the R$ 0.11 re-encumbrance, starting in September, would serve to pay the initial tax credit foreseen for the program. WWith these R$ 0.11, the government managed to save R$ 1.6 billion (R$ 1.5 billion initially foreseen with an additional R$ 100 million in “surplus”).

“Of these 1.6 billion, R$ 100 million remained that would not be consumed. To contemplate another R$ 200 million [e chegar a R$ 1,8 bilhão]you will have to change R$ 0.03 from October because of the novena”the minister told reporters.

The minister mentioned the novena (principle that determines that entities charge the tax only after 90 days have elapsed from the publication of the law that established it) because the reencumbrance of R$ 0.11 is scheduled for September, but will only come into force in October because of the rule.

Haddad said, however, that the reenactment will not be noticed by consumers at the pump. “At the pump, this increase will not happen, because there has already been an additional drop in the dollar since the measure was taken and a drop in the price of oil. So we are not worried about that. There is no impact to the consumer”.

He justified that, with the decrease in the price of oil, it is possible to increase diesel recharging without this being translated into higher prices at the pump.

program expansion

Earlier, this Wednesday (June 28), the minister had already announced that the discount program for popular cars would be extended. He justified that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) decided to serve the queue of individuals who want to buy a popular car at a discount.

“A queue accumulated that was brought to President Lula’s consideration, who decided to attend to this queue that formed until yesterday. So, let’s extend it a little, something around R$ 200 million, to meet this final phase of the program “said the minister.

“What I said from the beginning remains, which is to be a program of less than BRL 2 billion and with resources from diesel recharging due to the drop in the price of the dollar and the price of oil”said Haddad.