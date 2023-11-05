Contracts will last 4 years; Selection will be carried out by the Ministry of Management

The Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services will hire 200 new temporary professionals to reinforce the “Startup GOV.BR” programan initiative to support and accelerate strategic digital transformation projects of the federal government.

The duration of the contracts will be 4 years, which can be extended as long as there is justification based on the need to complete the activities. Authorization for the contracts was published in the Official Diary of the Union on Tuesday (October 31, 2023). Here’s the complete (PDF – 59 kB).

The ministry is looking for specialists in Project Management, IT Information Technology Infrastructure, Data Science, Information Security and Data Protection, Business Process Analysis, UX (User Experience) and Software Development.

The professionals will be chosen through a simplified selection process. The Ministry of Management will be responsible for ensuring the actions and procedures for the effectiveness of reservation policies, as well as observing the laws and regulations for them.

The deadline for publishing the registration opening notice is 6 months.

Read the number of vacancies for each position below:

Project Management specialist: 45;

45; IT Information Technology Infrastructure specialist: 15;

15; Data Science specialist: 35;

35; specialist in Information Security and Data Protection: 20;

20; specialist in Business Process Analysis: 30;

30; User Experience specialist: 15; It is

15; It is Software Development specialist: 40.

STARTUP GOV.BR

The program’s target audience is federal government agencies that have strategic digital transformation projects, which can result in value for the population.

Projects are selected based on the following criteria:

number of potential beneficiaries;

potential for economic and social development; It is

saving resources for public administration.

The program focuses on initiatives with social impact, economic development potential and savings to public coffers.