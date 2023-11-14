Lula, minister of Secom and president of Correios met to define a project that gives gifts to low-income children

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met this Tuesday (November 14, 2023) with the president of MailFabiano Silva dos Santos, and the minister of If with (Secretariat of Social Communication), Paulo Pimentato discuss government support for the traditional Correios Christmas campaign.

For more than 30 years, the company has been running a campaign in which socially vulnerable children send letters to the Post Office asking for gifts. Anyone can go to an agency, pick up a letter, and return to the company with the gift, which will be delivered to the person making the request.

According to Fabiano Santos, in 2022 around 265 thousand letters were written, but only 187 thousand had requests fulfilled. The objective of the partnership with the federal government is to expand the campaign.

Pimenta stated that the government will collaborate with publicizing the project and mobilizing public and private companies to adopt letters written by children from schools participating in the project.

The campaign is already active and works in all municipalities in Brazil and in all Post Office branches.

