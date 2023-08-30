Esther Dweck stated that LDO establishes new effective vacancies, but that the value will be lower than that of 2023

the minister of Management and Innovation, Esther Dweck, said this Wednesday (30.Aug.2023) that resources are foreseen for holding public tenders in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), which will be sent to the National Congress on Thursday (31.Aug.2023) . Without mentioning numbers, Dweck stated, however, that the volume will be “bottom” to this year.

“Tomorrow the Budget will be sent. It has a forecast of resources for tenders. It is not the value it has this year. It is a lower valuehe told journalists after participating in the ABDE (Brazilian Development Association) Development Forum.

In July, the minister announced the authorization to open competitions for more than 2,480 effective positions in the federal government. With that, there are a total of 8,146 vacancies open in 2023 alone. The fiscal cost of the contests this year will be R$ 546 million. Announced salaries for new positions range from R$6,000 to R$21,000.

The minister also said that the goal of zeroing the fiscal deficit in 2024 will be met. The fiscal framework approved by the National Congress sets the goal of ending 2023 with a deficit of 0.5% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), zeroing it in 2024 and reaching a surplus of 0.5% of GDP in 2025 and 1% in 2026.

“Tomorrow, when the Budget is delivered, the revenues and expenses that guarantee the zero goal are foreseen”said Esther.

