The Union's attorney general, Jorge Messias, stated that the project is unconstitutional; law was enacted this Thursday (Dec 28)

The Union's attorney general, Jorge Messias, stated that the government will appeal to the STF (Supreme Federal Court) due to the unconstitutionality of the law that establishes the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands. The norm was promulgated this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023) by the president of Congress, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

According to the Economic valueMessias stated that the government has not yet decided whether it will file a lawsuit with the STF to question the approval of the project or just comment on processes that will reach the Court. “The important thing is that our position is firm for unconstitutionality”he declared.

After promulgation, the PL (Liberal Party), the PP (Progressive Party) and the Republicans entered with an action in the STF to guarantee the effectiveness of the time frame. According to the thesis, indigenous people only have the right to lands that were in their possession on October 5, 1988, the date of promulgation of the Federal Constitution.

On December 14, the National Congress overturned the veto of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the bill that validated the landmark. In September, before the congressmen's decision, the Supreme decided against the landmark. The Court's decision was considered by the Planalto Palace's legal team to justify the presidential veto.

In the action sent to the Supreme Court, the parties claim that Congress exercised its legislative competence by validating the time frame. “In a scenario of republican disagreement between powers regarding a certain normative content, the last word in a democratic regime must always belong to the Legislative Branch, the true home of democracy”the parties argued.

STF minister Gilmar Mendes was selected electronically to report the action. There is no deadline for decision.