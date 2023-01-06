The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, indicated this Friday (6.jan.2023) that the federal government will use the distribution of positions in the lower levels of the Executive to strengthen its base in Congress. That is, accepting nominations from parties in exchange for support in the Legislature.

The president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), appointed party nominees as ministers to strengthen in Congress. Positions below this level are still available.

“Government, at the 1st and at other levels, evidently seeks to contemplate [aliados]”, he declared. According to Costa, the idea is that nominees have two qualities: “technical capacity and ability to aggregate policy in the National Congress”. He made the statement in an interview with journalists after the 1st ministerial meeting of the Lula government.

“This composition will be coordinated, monitored, by the minister [Alexandre] Padilha (Institutional Relations) and by the Civil House”said the Chief of Staff.

Lula’s allied parties that stayed out of the Esplanada dos Ministérios have claimed space in the 2nd echelon. Structures like IPHAN (Institute of National Historic and Artistic Heritage) and incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform) are coveted. On Thursday (5.jan.2023), Padilha discussed the matter with representatives of PV and Avante.

Acronyms that won ministries also move to occupy spaces in the 2nd echelon. One of the most desired positions is the head of the Codevasf (Development Company of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys).