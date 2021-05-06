The Russian government is exploring the possibility of introducing a ban on the use of e-liquids, reports TASS…

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, such a decision can be made within the framework of the Russian anti-tobacco concept, calculated until 2035. “The issue of introducing a ban on the use of flavors, dyes, and addiction-enhancing additives in all nicotine-containing products will be considered,” the message says.

In addition, as part of the tobacco control campaign, the government intends to strengthen awareness of the dangers of nicotine and introduce corporate programs to improve the health of citizens. Their content and amounts of funding have not yet been disclosed.

In January 2021, amendments to the anti-tobacco law entered into force in Russia. Internet sales of sticks for heating devices for tobacco and e-liquids have been banned. Also, citizens can no longer buy hookahs and nicotine-containing products on the Internet.