According to the Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, 720 thousand housing units were contracted for the project in 2023

The Minister of Cities, Jader Filhostated this Saturday (Dec 16, 2023) that the government will exceed the Minha Casa, Minha Vida target of 2 million homes by the end of the president's term Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), in 2026.

According to the minister, the government contracted 720 thousand housing units for the project this year. “That's why I said we will surpass the goal. It is a commitment from the team at the Ministry of Cities, from President Lula, from Minister Jader”, he said. The statement was made during his speech at the ceremony to sign the contract to begin work on the “Copa do Povo” project, part of Minha Casa, Minha Vida, in Itaquera, in the East Zone of São Paulo.

In April, Jader Filho signed an ordinance that determines the government's target to be achieved by December 31, 2026 and defines the ceiling of subsidies that will be offered by the program.

The amount will be distributed according to the housing needs of the country's regions, along with other official indicators that were not specified.

In relation to the subsidy, a ceiling of R$ 170 thousand was defined and can be increased if a solar energy system is implemented or properties are redeveloped. The increase is limited to 40% of the initial value.

Here are the divisions: