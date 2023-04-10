Working group is created to analyze questions from the MPF, which indicates “embarrassment” of transgender people

The federal government created a Technical Working Group to propose changes in the Decree No. 10,977, of February 23, 2022, which deals with the CNI (National Identity Card), a substitute for the RG. Fields will be discussedsex” It is “social name” of the new document.

Here’s the full (87 KB) of the resolution published in this Monday’s edition (10.Apr.2023) of the Official Diary of the Union.

The CNI was launched by the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in February 2022. Issued in digital and physical format, the new document will replace the RG and standardize registration in the 26 States and the Federal District. The CPF will become the only national registration number.

The document has the fields “social name”, just below the registration name, and “sex”.

In November last year, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for Citizens’ Rights of the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) indicated that the inclusion of the registration name before the social and the field “sex” can cause “vexing exposure and undeniable embarrassment”, especially for transgender people.

With a duration of 1 month (which can be extended for the same period), the working group will be coordinated by Cefic (Federal Executive Chamber for Citizen Identification) and will have 6 members from different bodies of the federal administration. Are they:

Civil House;

Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services;

Ministry of Justice and Public Security;

Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue;

Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship; It is

Conadi (National Council of Directors of Identification Bodies).

Participants will not receive extra remuneration for the activity.