The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that the government will discuss in the 2nd half of the year rules for the growth of mandatory expenses and budget constraints – linked to a floor or an increase in revenue. The statement was given in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo Published on Friday night (7.Apr.2023).

Among the rules to be proposed will be, for example, readjustments in the minimum wage, wages for civil servants, funds for health, education and social security. The minister, however, did not detail the measures.

“With the end of the ceiling [de gastos] approved by the government of Michel Temer [MDB], expenses with health and education should return to a minimum floor, linked to revenue growth. Other expenses, including mandatory ones, will grow even more, such as Social Security, due to the real increase in the minimum wage. There will be a floor for investments”, explained Haddad.

Also according to the Minister of Finance, the new standard will be discussed after the tax reform is approved. The objective is to createa rule that puts an end to this coming and going, which provides greater and more consistent stability for this type of expense [obrigatória ou de crescimento vinculado a receitas]”, he stated.

