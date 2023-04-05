By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to create a special line of credit with lower interest rates, within the Crop Plan, to finance medium and small farmers who produce food for the domestic market, he told the Reuters the Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira.

The amount of the financing and the size of the reduction in the interest rate, which will have to be subsidized by the government, are still under negotiation with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Agriculture, but the proposal should be finalized this month to be taken to Lula. . The idea is that it will be released in May.

The proposal is a response from the ministries to the request made by Lula to Teixeira and the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, to find a way to serve the average producer, who is not benefited by policies aimed at large agribusiness — basically focused on exports — nor to the family farmer, who has a small and more local production.

Furthermore, it is a way found by the government to increase food production for the domestic market, one of the president’s promises.

“We are going to increase the incentives for the producer of food for the domestic market, with lower interest rates for those who plant vegetables, fruits, beans, cassava, produce eggs,” Teixeira told Reuters.

The government is also working on another front to encourage food production in the country, with the resumption of regulatory stocks, managed by the National Supply Company (Conab).

Inventories, in which the federal government buys production when the price is lower to release it on the market when prices rise, serves producers as a guarantee of acquisition, and helps combat the intensive rise in prices of certain products when there is a shortage in the market. .

The government of former President Michel Temer, in 2017, decided not to keep stocks anymore, which were definitely abandoned during the Jair Bolsonaro administration, on the grounds that the market would regulate itself and that the cost for the government to keep stocks would not compensated.

The resumption, however, is one of Lula’s campaign proposals and was confirmed by the new president of Conab, Enio Verri, in his inauguration at the head of the company.