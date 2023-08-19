R$ 100 million will be allocated to purchase the product; segment faces difficulties with import price increase

A conab (Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento) announced that it will buy stocks of powdered milk from family farmers. The federal government’s measure aims to help the sector, which faces difficulties due to the increase in product imports, especially from Mercosur countries.

R$ 100 million will be earmarked from the federal government for the purchase of powdered milk through the PAA (Food Acquisition Program), in the Direct Purchase modality.

According to the president of Conab, Edegar Pretto, the purchase will immediately help the sector. Purchases will be made from organizations, cooperatives and associations of family farmers that have a stock of the product.

“When we make a purchase of this magnitude, it is a very positive signal for the sector and also for the market. It is a demonstration that farmers have a helping hand from the federal government, which is acting in their favor”he stated.

The powdered milk will be destined to people in conditions of food and nutritional insecurity, according to the demand of the OMG (Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight against Hunger).

“In addition to protecting the national productive sector, we are going to take a very important step towards the eradication of hunger”declared Pretto.

Tax

Another government measure to help the sector is the increase in the import tax on milk and dairy products. The Gecex (Executive Management Committee) of Camex (Chamber of Foreign Trade) approved the increase in the Import Tax from 12.8% to 18%.

The increase will be for a period of 1 year and for 3 dairy products:

soft cheese;

blue cheese; It is

butter oil.

Last July, the government had already responded to the sector’s request to increase the rate of dietary supplements, lactalbumin and other albumins.

Gecex also removed 29 products from the dairy sector from Resolution 353 of 2022, which provides for a unilateral TEC (Common External Tariff) of 10% for import tariffs.

As a result, these products will have tax varying between 10.8% and 14.4%. Here are the products that achieved the highest percentage:

yogurt;

butter;

grated cheese; It is

milk cream.

Oversight

On another front, the government says it wants to increase inspection of milk coming from other countries. According to the president of Conab, Edegar Pretto, complaints were made about the practice of rehydrating imported powdered milk, which is prohibited.

“The practice is not allowed, because from the moment you bring powdered milk it is for specific purposes, like in the chocolate industry, for example. You cannot bring powdered milk and dissolve it. This competes unfairly with the price of our domestic product”, declared.

The Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Fávaro, said that the agency is intensifying inspection with the hydration of powdered milk, which is prohibited.

“We will strictly curb it. We are also attentive to the entry of non-compliant products into our borders”he stated.

According to the minister, the government works to minimize the impacts of importing milk from Mercosur, which is taking away the competitiveness and profitability of producers.

the president of abramilk (Brazilian Association of Milk Producers), Geraldo Borges, says that the problem with the importation of milk has been happening since August last year.

“Our production chain has always gone through complex moments like the one we are experiencing now. But before it was for 60, 90 days and now we have milk imports breaking records from March to here and they have been happening since August last year”he said.

Geraldo Borges also stated that the sector is not “Against Imports”but that this is generating “harm” to the segment. The statements were given during the opening of Interleite, in Goiânia.

Imports

According to the Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics at USP (University of São Paulo), Brazilian dairy imports increased by 148% between June 2022 and June 2023.

Regarding powdered milk, external purchases increased even more: 234.11% in the period, with the main suppliers being Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay.

In the 1st half of 2023, imports totaled more than 1.09 billion liters of milk equivalent, almost 3 times the volume registered in the same period last year.

“The increase in imports is justified by the greater competitiveness of purchased dairy products. The lower supply of Brazilian raw milk in the 1st semester raised prices along the production chain, further distancing national and international dairy prices – which have also shown a downward trend”informed Cepea, in the latest edition of the Milk Bulletin.

Internally, the average price of raw milk purchased by dairy products fell in May, reaching R$ 2.7229/liter, with real reductions of 6.2% and 2.2% compared to April 2023 and May 2022 , respectively.

According to Cepea, the tendency is for the downward movement to continue, with a reduction of around 5% in the price of milk paid to producers in June.

Consumer

Despite the drop in milk prices for producers, the final price of the product for consumers has been rising.

Between January and July 2023, long-life milk increased by 7.13%, according to the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index), which measures official inflation.

According to the president of Conab, Edegar Pretto, the situation is strange, since “the price is lowering for the producer, but we do not see this drop in the same proportion for consumers”.

Pretto also said that he will talk soon with the big supermarket chains to understand these differences and look for solutions.

With information from Brazil Agency.