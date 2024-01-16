Exact aid amounts will still be defined in the law's regulations, but Congress estimates R$200 monthly and R$1,000 annually

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned this Tuesday (16.jan.2024) the PL (bill) 54 of 2021, which creates a financial incentive for the student to remain in high school. According to the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, the government will make available R$7 billion per year to attend around 2.5 million of students.

The exact amounts of aid – as well as the criteria, standards and scope – will still be defined in the law's regulations and announced by Lula at the project's launch ceremony, which has no set date. But, according to deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP), author of the project, Congress estimated a monthly payment of around R$200 and an annual deposit of around R$1,000.

A minimum of 80% annual class attendance will be required to receive the benefit and only low-income students enrolled in public high school and belonging to families registered with CadÚnico (Cadastro Único) will be covered. The intention is that the aid will begin to be paid in March of this year.

In November, a R$20 billion fund was created to finance the program. These resources will come from contributions from the Union and from oil and gas auctions, in which proponents will be able to allocate part of the resources to the fund as “social counterpart”.

At the end of December, Camilo Santana announced that the Ministry of Finance had transferred R$6.1 billion to the fund, to be used in 2024. The minister stated that the R$900 million missing in the budget planned for the year has not yet It is in the background, but it is in the planning of the MEC (Ministry of Education).

HOW IT WORKS

The beneficiary will receive monthly deposits into a Caixa Econômica Federal account with their name. These amounts can be withdrawn at the frequency desired by the student. The idea is to guarantee financial assistance to cover costs such as transportation, clothing and school supplies, in addition to preventing the student from having to stop studying to work. This aid will be deposited in just 10 months of the year, which are the school months.

In addition, students will receive another amount for each academic year they pass successfully. This money will be retained in the student's account as savings and can only be withdrawn after completing the 3rd year of high school. There will also be a bonus deposit for students who take the Enem test (National High School Exam) at the end of high school.

OTHER SANCTIONS

This Tuesday, President Lula sanctioned 2 other bills.

bill 88 of 2018: establishes guidelines for implementing the appreciation of teachers in public basic education networks. Provides career plans, continuing training and working conditions. Read the complete (PDF – 210 kB);

establishes guidelines for implementing the appreciation of teachers in public basic education networks. Provides career plans, continuing training and working conditions. Read the complete (PDF – 210 kB); bill 3383 of 2021: establishes the National Policy for Psychosocial Care in School Communities. Read the complete (PDF – 231 kB).

This report was written by journalism intern Gabriela Boechat under the supervision of assistant editor Isadora Albernaz