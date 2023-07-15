Brazil Agencyi

07/14/2023 – 21:40

The Ministry of Management and Innovation will publish an ordinance to allow the adoption of an optional point for federal civil servants on match days for the Brazilian Women’s soccer team during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The tournament takes place between the 20th of July and the 20th of August. The debut of the Brazilian women’s selection takes place on the 24th, against Panama. The team is in Group F, which also includes France and Jamaica.

With the flexibility, servers will be able to be absent from work to watch the games. The measure is already traditionally adopted in the men’s soccer World Cup. According to the ordinance, on game days that start until 7:30 am, the office will start at 11 am. On game days that start at 8 am, the office will start at noon. The document also provides for compensation for hours not worked by December 29.

The decision to authorize the optional point came from a request by the Minister of Sport, Ana Moser, to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the day that both accompanied the team’s training at the National Mané Garricha Stadium, in Brasília, about two weeks ago. . The forecast is that the ordinance will be published next Tuesday (18), in the Official Gazette. The information was confirmed to Brazil Agency by the Ministry of Sport.

Selection Games

Brazil’s debut in the Women’s World Cup will take place on July 24, a Monday, at 8 am (Brasília time), against Panama. The match will take place at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide. The second game will be on Saturday, July 29, against France, at 7 am, at the Sidney Football Stadium, in Sydney. In the last round of the first phase, Brazil plays against Jamaica, on August 2, Wednesday, at 7 am, at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, in Melbourne.

Candidacy

Next week, Ana Moser embarks for Oceania to closely follow the selection in the World Cup. In addition to supporting Brazilian players in the dispute for an unprecedented title, the minister will organize a series of meetings to present the Brazilian candidacy to host the next Women’s World Cup, in 2027. The choice will be made by the International Football Federation (Fifa) only in next year.







