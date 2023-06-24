Mes, Tajani: “I was in favor before the Recovery plan”. Borghi (Lega): “We will never vote for him”

Is it just the communicative confusion of the majority parties or is there a precise strategy behind the Mes? That’s what many are wondering after the case that exploded a few days ago with the letter from the Ministry of Economy and Finance inviting Parliament to ratify the European Stability Mechanism.



Affaritaliani.it, in an article yesterday, wrote that the initiative by Giancarlo Giorgetti, head of the Via Venti Settembre dicastery, cannot fail to be the result of the work of the Quirinale which is pushing for the treaty to be ratified also by the Italian Parliament.

Meloni: “Voting for him now hurts Italy”

On the Mes “I have not changed my mind. I think it is a mistake to bring it to the chamber now, even for those who are in favor of ratification. Parliament had voted”, by a majority, “a motion asking not to ratify the Mes, all the more so pending the decisions concerning the overall framework of governance, which means stability law, banking union, deposit guarantee. Whoever asks to take this decision today at this moment is not doing Italy any favors”. Thus the Premier Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the Europa Forum Wachau in Austria. “Regardless of the merits, I hope that whoever has scheduled it will want to reconsider this decision which does not help Italy at the moment”, she added.

But the latest conflicting statements by the staunch pro-European Antonio Tajani make one wonder: what game are you playing? The Foreign Minister of Forza Italia said he was no longer convinced of the Mes instrument.

“I was in favor before the Recovery plan arrived, but if we want to be truly pro-European, the current regulation of the Mes does not impose any controls, the European Parliament and the European Commission do not control it. The Mes has in fact the same powers that the Commission has and this is not good”, specified Tajani speaking yesterday at the presentation of the “Europe in the Municipality” project, at the Corsie Sistine of the Santo Spirito hospital in Rome. he embarrassment is evident within the majority, as demonstrated by the declarations of the Northern League governor of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Massimiliano Fedriga, who yesterday leaked his perplexities through The print: “Ideology will kill us.”

