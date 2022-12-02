Government, new military aid to Ukraine and rescue of Lukoil

The government decided to walk the line Born And Use and launched in cdm a law decree to provide to Ukraine the sixth aid package of weaponsthe rule will cover the whole of next year, until 31 December 2023. They will then no longer be needed steps in Parliamentwhich they were clamoring for the M5s And Italian Left and Greens. Armaments should be in line with previous, possible sending of anti-drone systems but would be excluded i surface-to-air missiles he was asking Zelensky. The CDM also approved a sending of money to the Calabria region to address the grave crisis Healthcare: 96.6 million of state contributions.

The law decreeapproved tonight by the Council of Ministers, on the protection of national interests in strategic productive sectors establishes extraordinary administration for the Lukoil from Priolo. This is learned from several ministers, at the end of the CDM. Further it was decided to provide help to affected residents landslide in Ischia. The text provides for the first measures in favor of the population of the Municipalities of Casamicciola And Lecco Amenoamong which: – the suspension of the terms relating to the obligations e tax paymentscontributory or payment of folders of payment for the residents of the affected areas until 30 June 2023.

