Protesters have taken to the streets of the country since Maduro declared his re-election as President of the Republic

O Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a consular alerton Monday (29.Jul.2024), for Brazilians who are in Venezuela or planning to travel to the country. The government’s guidance is that everyone pay attention to the information provided by the Brazilian Embassy in Caracas and avoid crowds. Read the full of the note (PDF – 119 kB).

“In view of recent events in Venezuela, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Brazilians residing in, in transit or with a scheduled trip to the country follow the page and social media of the Brazilian Embassy in Caracas, stay informed about the security situation in the areas where they are and avoid crowds.“, he wrote.

Venezuelans took to the streets on Monday (29 July) to protest against the disputed re-election of President Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left) in the elections on Sunday (28 July).

The demonstrations began after the CNE (National Electoral College) declared Maduro’s victory, with 51% of the votes. His main opponent, Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right), would have received 44% of the votes, according to the Venezuelan electoral authority.

Led by María Corina Machado, who was barred from running, the opposition claims that the 73% of the votes counted to which it had access show González Urrutia with more than double the votes of Maduro.

Independent pollsters have also cast doubt on the results and called for verification of the count. Several countries in the region, including Chile, Argentina and Peru, have not recognized Chavismo’s victory.

A OAS (Organization of American States) said that will meet on Wednesday (31.Jul), in Washington (USA), to discuss the result of the electoral process in Venezuela.

Read more:

Read the full consular alert:

“The Brazilian Embassy in Caracas remains attentive to the situation of Brazilian citizens in the country and makes available, in case of emergency involving its nationals, its consular hotline, +58 414-3723337 (with WhatsApp).

“The general consular office at Itamaraty can be contacted by telephone at +55 (61) 98260-0610.”