new Delhi: In a large area of ​​the country, winter is gradually going to knock. With this, the possibility of increasing Corona cases is also being raised. NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul has said that viruses like corona can grow more rapidly in the winter season.

According to VK Paul, Corona virus is a Respiratory Virus, it affects the windpipe and lungs. According to him, the winter season is considered suitable for such viruses and their outbreak increases.

In the government’s weekly press conference on Corona’s case on Tuesday, Dr. Paul said that when the virus outbreak in Spain occurred in 1918, its effect was seen more in the winter. He said that in some of the countries where the cold is increasing, the cases of corona have also increased.

Along with this, Dr. VK Paul has also termed the festive season starting in a few days from the perspective of corona infection. He said that people meet each other in festivals which will be worrying in terms of corona infection. He appealed to the people not to gather more in festivals and fairs related to it. By doing this, the risk of spreading the disease increases. Dr. Paul even said that if vigilance is not taken, the festival season can prove to be a super spreader of Corona.

The government has appealed to the people not to take precaution in the coming days. Reminding the appeal made by the Prime Minister, it is necessary to take precautions like wearing masks, cleaning hands continuously and maintaining a distance of 6 feet.

Dr. VK Pal told about the ongoing trials regarding the Corona vaccine that the trials of two vaccines in India, first ICMR Biotech and second Cadila Zydus, are on the right track. The second phase of both vaccines is nearing completion. A two-stage trial of another vaccine, Oxford-Serum, has been completed and the third phase trial has begun. This is part of the international trial. Initial trends of all these tests are expected by November or December.

