According to Ibama, funds will be allocated to actions to prevent the spread of fire, worsened by El Niño

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) wants to use the Amazon Fund to reduce recurring fires in the biome region. According to the president of Ibama, Rodrigo Agostinho, the institute is finalizing a plan to obtain financing.

“Obviously we have to plan better, have better structures. Brazil needs to have more firefighting aircraft”, stated Agostinho in an interview published by the newspaper The State of S.Paulo this Wednesday (8.Nov.2023). According to the institute, the country only has 2 helicopters suitable for this purpose.

The president of Ibama also said that the world is not prepared for climate change. According to experts, El Niño worsened the fires in the Amazon.

For the World Meteorological Organization, the influence of the phenomenon should continue until 2024, but its effects could extend further.

According to Augustine, “Until we get out of El Niño, we will continue to have this type of problem. The forest is hot, dry. I saw something I had never seen before: fire under rain”.