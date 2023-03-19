PT deputies draw up PEC that obliges the transfer of military personnel to the reserve when they assume public office

the senator Hamilton Mourao (Republicanos-RS) said that a proposal by members of the president’s party Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvathe PT, of not allowing active-duty military personnel to assume political positions, seeks to treat them as “2nd category citizens”. According to the former vice-president, the Armed Forces are not concerned about the measure.

PT deputies draft a PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) to put an end to GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) military operations. The text in articulation also obliges the transfer of military personnel to the reserve when they assume public positions, even if temporary. read more here.

“If you have a person in the Army, Navy or Air Force with specific competence for a position, are you going to stop using that server that we, the nation, trained, got the means for him to study and improve?”, said Mourão in an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo Published on Saturday (18.Mar.2023).

For the senator, ending the GLO is something he only thought of “to set the playground on fire” and that nothing would change. “There is no other capable force. It’s no use dreaming about the national guard, about who knows what, because that will never get off the ground”, he declared. “How can I tell you, it’s just to set the playground on fire.”

Asked about how he sees the role of the military during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Mourão said that most were from the reserve. “Things always fall on top of Army people”, he stated. “the minister Bento [Albuquerque] he was Minister of Mines and Energy while serving as Admiral and this was never mentioned because he is from the Navy. Goes unnoticed“, continued.

JEWELRY

Mourão also spoke about the case of jewelry given by Saudi Arabia to the Bolsonaro government. He said he was unaware of the situation while he was vice president.

According to him, the transport of the sets “could have been done by the diplomatic bag” and “sand there is someone who transported it in a way that was not correct, that person will end up paying”.

The jewels seized by the Federal Revenue at the Guarulhos airport (SP) in 2021 were in the luggage of Marcos Soeiro, advisor to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque.

“Minister Bento is no child, is he?”, said Mourao. “He has already given testimony to the Federal Police, which I do not know the content of. I know Minister Bento’s character and he wasn’t going to propose to do anything that was illegal.”

In testimony to Federal Police (Federal Police) on Tuesday (14.Mar.2023), Bento declared not to know the contents of packets fetched by the advisor.

The admiral disagreed with Bolsonaro’s defense and stated that the pieces were destined for the Brazilian State. Lawyers for the former president stated that the pieces were from “very personal character”, a category defined by the TCU (Federal Audit Court) as exception the rules for gifts received by the Presidency of the Republic.

Mourão said he believed Bolsonaro would be able to explain the case. “I think it’s a simple thing. The TCU has already given a 5-day deadline“, he spoke. “part of them [das joias] It’s there at the Federal Revenue Service, at the Guarulhos airport. All you have to do is collect it and send it to the Presidency’s collection. That other package that would have stayed with the president, he delivers it and that’s it. the subject dies.”

When asked about what he received while he was vice president, Mourão replied: “All I got was a hat, bag”. He also said that the gifts of greater value were in the collection of the Vice-Presidency.

Regarding the possible installation of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the case, the senator said it was “a waste of time” and who does not see “no one wanting to create CPI for this”. He further stated that for him, “this question of phone monitoring system” It is “stopper” It is “a silly thing”.

On Thursday (March 16), the PF opened an inquiry to investigate whether Abin (Brazilian Intelligence Agency) monitored cell phones of the population during the Bolsonaro government.

Abin confirmed in a note the use of the software to monitor the location of any person through the cell phone number and that this program was contracted from December 2018 to May 2021. It also stated that the agency is in the process of improvement, “in accordance with the public interest and the democratic rule of law”.

According to the newspaper The globewhat revealed the casethe tool made it possible for Abin members to identify the location of any person by cell phone, through 2G, 3G and 4G mobile phone networks.