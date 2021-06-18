Special secretary Bruno Bianco (Welfare and Labor) prepares the review of 2,000 normative acts considered obsolete. According to him, the acts will be transformed into 15 norms, “a liposuction”.

The measure must be announced by the government in the coming days. Bianco commented on the topic during a videoconference on “Public Employment Policies in the Pandemic and Post-pandemic”, this Friday (18.Jun.2021).

“It’s not just a compilation. It is, in fact, a reduction in bureaucracy”, he stated. “We are constantly improving the business environment to bring more effectiveness”.

