Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Thursday (June 17, 2021) that the government is designing new social programs to contain inequality. In a forum about the National Supply Chain, said that Brazil cannot be the breadbasket of the world without ending hunger in the country itself.

Also present at the event, the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, stated that in a short time the government should present the strengthening of social programs.

“We have to implement social policies that allow the most vulnerable to be integrated into the production chain or socially supported”, said Guedes.

One of the goals is to extend emergency aid for 3 months. In an interview with SIC TV, from Rondônia, President Jair Bolsonaro said that he still plans to give a 50% increase to Bolsa Família in December, to move from the average of R$190 to R$300.

WAGE DISTRIBUTION

The Economy Minister said that Brazil needs to create conditions for greater job opening.

“And, for that, it is necessary to have cheap labor. Brazil has a weapon of mass destruction of jobs, which are the social and labor burdens, we need to attack that”, Guedes stated in his remote participation.

