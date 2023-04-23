According to the Secretary for Training, Books and Reading, training Brazilians to read is one of the management priorities

For the government, one of the current challenges is to make a reading nation. In an interview with Brazil Agency, the Secretary for Training, Books and Reading at the Ministry of Culture, Fabiano Piúba, highlights the actions to resume policies for the area, as well as talks about the portfolio’s proposals for the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program). According to him, the reading formation of Brazilians is one of the management priorities.

“President Lula himself, in the campaign process, brought this agenda up a lot when he spoke about less weapons and more books, less shooting clubs and more libraries. I believe that this policy gains prominence from the fact that it is in a secretariat as well as in a social and political agenda of the federal government”, he says.

Reduced to a board within the Creative Economy Secretariat during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the folder now recovers a higher institutional degree, according to Piúba. One of the attributions of the current Secretariat is to implement the PNLL (National Book and Reading Plan), in articulation with the Ministry of Education. The PNLL deals with basic guidelines for democratizing access to books and for strengthening its production chain.

“We have a specific technical group for the construction of this PNLL and one of the lines is the implementation and modernization of libraries, both public and school networks”, explains the secretary.

Create and retrieve libraries

For Fabiano Piúba, it is necessary to modernize the very concept of a library. “It should be seen as a cultural dynamo, as UNESCO says, not as a repository of books”, he defends.

One of the proposals for this innovation is the implementation of the so-called Parque Libraries, currently under study. Created in the city of Medellín, Colombia, these libraries are cultural centers that develop various educational and recreational activities, with strong community involvement.

The secretary also mentions the experience of Parque Libraries in Rio de Janeiro, inaugurated in 2010 and 2011. “We also want to develop an action for the Parque Libraries in peripheral areas, in areas of vulnerability, not necessarily in the capitals“, specific.

Another challenge is to recover public libraries that have been closed in recent years. According to the National Census of Municipal Public Libraries (2009), by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, 1,152 municipalities did not have this cultural apparatus.

“In 2010, we zeroed out the deficit of municipalities without libraries. This was a goal that was linked to the Presidency of the Republic at the time.”, he says.

According to the folder, there is currently a lack of public libraries in at least 991 Brazilian cities and only 2 states –Amapá and Sergipe– are included in all municipalities. The idea now is to open a line, through public notice, for municipalities to present their projects.

Bibliodiversity by principle

For Piúba, the promotion of books and reading must be thought of from bibliodiversity. This concept refers to the diversity of a country’s editorial production.

“A policy for acquiring and updating collections [para bibliotecas públicas] you have to understand this bibliodiversity, that is, a regional diversity, of publishers, but also understanding that there are independent authors, in addition to cultural and ethnic diversity”.

The proposal is that book acquisitions for public libraries can cover varied works and not concentrate only on the production of a few publishers in the Southeast Region, as used to be done.

Also to encourage diversity, the Secretariat launched the Carolina Maria de Jesus Award in April this year. The announcement provides for the selection of 40 unpublished works written by women, allocating the value of R$ 50,000 per recipient.

“This announcement already set the tone for what is to come. He established important quotas, 20% at least for black women, 10% for indigenous women, 10% for women with disabilities, 5% for gypsy women and 5% for quilombola women.”, details the secretary. According to him, affirmative policies are also part of the Secretariat’s strategies and follow the guidelines of Culture Minister Margareth Menezes.

PAC and books for export

The Secretariat has presented proposals for the new PAC of the federal government. “One of the projects is that, when receiving the house key [no programa Minha Casa, Minha Vida]the family will also receive a kit with a basic library of Brazilian, universal and children’s literature”, explains Piúba.

Another proposal is to resume the Reading Agents program, which operated between 2009 and 2011: “They are young people between 18 and 29 years old, with complete secondary education, who undergo a selection process and continuous training to create favorable environments for reading within the houses, but now we want to connect this with the school, in partnership with MEC”. This would be an action developed within the scope of the National Reading Incentive Program.

national literature

The promotion of Brazilian literature is also on the Secretariat’s agenda. Among the priorities is the strategic participation of authors in important international literary fairs, such as the Guadalajara Fair and the Frankfurt Fair, which hold business roundtables for the purchase and sale of copyright.

“Brazilian publishers will still buy rights much more than sell them and we want to do a two-way street”, he explains.

In addition, there is the expectation of highlighting budgetary resources for the translation program of works by Brazilian authors, coordinated by the National Library Foundation.

Challenges of a country that reads little

One of the challenges indicated by Piúba is reader training. Published in 2019, the 5th edition of the Research Portraits of Reading, by Instituto Pró-Livro, revealed a reduction in the percentage of readers from 2015 to 2019. According to the data released, we went from 104.7 million readers to 100.1 million – a decrease of 4.6 million. In addition, Brazil remains at the level of almost 50% of non-readers.

“The Brazilian school has not been able to form a reader for life and this is a challenge”.

According to 2018 data from Inaf (Functional Literacy Indicator), 3 out of 10 Brazilians aged 15 to 64 suffer from functional illiteracy, that is, they are unable to understand what they read.

“The child needs to be literate at the right time and young people have to reach high school not with functional illiteracy, but able to take a bigger leap to reach university with this ability to read and write”, he evaluates.

For Piúba, an important axis for full literacy is precisely that of reading training. Doctor in education from UFC (Federal University of Ceará), he argues that literacy programs emphasize this specific training, with emphasis on children’s and youth literature, which has been dealt with by the MEC.

“Much more important than knowing how many books we read a year, comparing Brazil with other countries, is knowing what we are capable of doing with what we read“, it says.