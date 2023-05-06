RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The federal government has demands to fill 8,000 vacancies in the public service this year and will hold new competitions to reduce this gap, said this Friday the Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck.

At an event in Rio de Janeiro, Dweck stated that the greater focus will be on higher-level vacancies.

The minister said she hopes to start in the next few days processes for opening tenders that are more transversal to the area of ​​infrastructure, information technology and social policies.

“After that, we will make blocks (for hiring) by ministries, probably starting with Education, Planning and a sequence in May and maybe in June”, he said.

The government has already authorized the filling of 814 vacancies in the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and another 600 in Funai and the Ministry of the Environment. “There are already 1400, and another thousand or so should leave for the next few days”, said Dweck.

(By Rodrigo Viga Gaier)