According to the Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, R$ 6.2 billion are earmarked for finance programs for the portfolio

Minister of Cities, Jader Filhoannounced this Wednesday (May 24, 2023) that it intends to invest BRL 6.6 billion in the urban mobility sector in 2023. Of this amount, BRL 6.2 billion are in the budget of the department dedicated to the sector, while the rest was invested in two companies linked to the ministry.

According to Jader Filho, CBTU (Companhia Brasileira de Trens Urbanos) received R$ 260 million and Trensurb (Companhia de Trens Urbanos de Porto Alegre) received R$ 90 million in investments this year. The minister participated in this 4th (May 24) Mobility Forum of the ANPTrilhos (National Association of Passenger Carriers on Rails).

Companies from the public and private sectors that are interested in establishing partnerships with the ministry can request investments through the Avançar Cidades or Retrem programs.

The projects function as a financing line with the purpose of leveraging expansion and modernization works for public transport in urban centers.

Jader Filho said that investments in the sector will be the priority area of ​​his tenure at the ministry. During the event, the minister heard the demands of companies in the sector and informed that he works with Congress to update the regulatory framework for public and collective transport.