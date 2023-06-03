According to the minister, the goal is to work to “continue to assemble the government and the political base”

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhasaid on Friday (2.jun.2023) that the government seeks to improve articulation with the National Congress.

“We will always work to improve [a articulação]. What doesn’t change is the layout of the dialogue.”, he said in São Bernardo do Campo (SP). “This is a government that does not create conflict and does not create unnecessary wars, as was done by the previous government. [de Jair Bolsonaro (PL)]”, he added.

The minister declared that the goal is to work for “continue to assemble the government and the political base”. This will be done, according to him, with dialogue, “including parties that declare themselves to be in opposition, but that have contributed a lot to the votes” of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

“The government always listens to criticism and demands that may appear, always with great humility. This is a government that listens, seeks to work and improve what needs to be improved”stated. “And it is with this attitude that we will seek to work and continue approving projects that are a priority for the government.”

This week, the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), criticized the lack of articulation and said that there was a “widespread dissatisfaction” of federal deputies with the government.

“There is no feeling, there are no requests, there are no new actions, what there is is a generalized dissatisfaction of the deputies and, perhaps, of the senators with the lack of articulation of the government, and not of one or another minister”, said Lira.

In response to this speech by Lira, Padilha reinforced that the government is always willing to dialogue. “I always say that there are no first-timers here. Calm sea does not make a good sailor. We always listen to all the positions of the presidents of both Houses [Câmara e Senado] and parliamentarians with great humility, and the government always needs to dialogue, listen to grassroots and opposition leaders“, he said.

Despite the criticism the government has been receiving, the minister said the week ended well. For him, the results that the country obtained on employment, on growth of 1.9% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the 1st quarter of this year and on the Provisional Measure that restructures the Esplanada dos Ministérios, approved by Congress, were positive. “It was a positive week for Brazil“, he said.

With information from Brazil Agency.