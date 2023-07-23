According to Minister Jader Filho (Cities), changes in the program will favor the expansion of Minha Casa, Minha Vida

The new rules of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program, which reduce interest rates and increase subsidies for property acquisitions, will contribute to achieving the goal of hiring 2 million homes by 2026, said the minister. Jader Filho (Cities).

The program changes were signed into law on July 13, 2023 by the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The minister’s assessment is that the resumption of construction of Minha Casa, Minha Vida properties will have a positive impact on the country’s economy, creating jobs and increasing income.

“just what it is [recurso] of the General Budget of the Union, in the 4 years, we intend to generate more than one million direct and indirect jobs. Only in the 500,000 units that are foreseen in the General Budget of the Union, apart from what will be done with the FGTS [Fundo de Garantida do Tempo de Serviço]. So, we believe that Minha Casa, Minha Vida will help a lot in the recovery of the economy in Brazil”, said Jader Filho in an interview with the program Brazil on agendaof Gov channel.

Read more about My House, My Life:

The minister stated that the new rules of Minha Casa, Minha Vida are the result of discussions with city halls, civil society organizations and the private sector to improve the program and adapt it to the reality of each region.

Among the changes, Jader Filho said that real estate will only be built on land that is close to public facilities such as schools, kindergartens, health centers and commerce. “Our requirement is that Minha Casa, Minha Vida be within urban centers, or in areas contiguous to urban centers to create this facility.”, he declared.

The increase in the discount on the down payment for the purchase of Minha Casa, Minha Vida property financed with FGTS resources should facilitate the acquisition of a home for those living in the North and Northeast regions, said the minister. The value went from BRL 47,500 in track 1 to BRL 55,000.

“Some regions of the country were not responding well to the FGTS, such as the North and Northeast and, based on dialogues, we were able to identify that the main problem was the issue of entry“, he said. “The North and Northeast needed to have a greater adjustment in the issue of entry and, with that, we increased from R$ 47,000 to a limit of R$ 55,000, which is the subsidy that the government gives. We reduced the interest rate in these regions, it goes from 4.25% to 4% and, in other regions, it goes from 4.5% to 4.25%”.

Expanding the program to also serve the middle class is an ongoing discussion in the federal government. Currently, Minha Casa, Minha Vida serves families with a monthly income of up to R$8,000: “We are studying a way to further increase this limit and exceed R$ 8,000. But this is still under study, in dialogue with both the Ministry of Cities and the Civil House, so that we can present this to the president [Lula]”.

Regarding the Sanitation Framework, Jader Filho stated that investment is the keyword to advance basic sanitation in the country. “What we have to focus on is investment, no matter if it is public or private, not least because, in our opinion, no one alone will be able to reach universalization in 2033”, he declared.

With information from Brazil Agency.