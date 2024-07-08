The program, which only negotiates bank debts, has already exceeded R$2.1 billion in renegotiations volume

The federal government is considering expanding the types of debts renegotiated by Desenrola Pequeno Negócio, said the National Secretary of Micro and Small Businesses, Mauricio Juvenalto the Poder360. The program currently includes only bank debts.

Desenrola for companies has already exceeded R$2.1 billion in renegotiation volume, according to data from Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) until June. In total, 60,864 contracts were renegotiated.

“We continue working to bring these other debts to Desenrola. We are calling it the 1st phase”said the secretary.

The Minister of Entrepreneurship Marcio France (PSB) has already signaled that it intends to include companies’ tax debts in the program. According to Maurício Juvenal, the idea is to expand Desenrola Pequeno Negócio until the end of 2024, which could renegotiate entrepreneurs’ debts with suppliers, for example.

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship discusses with Doctor (Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services), Ministry of Finance and the Civil House will implement the expansion by the 2nd semester, but the expansion depends on operational issues.

“It will be a qualitative complement to what we have today. When we talk about legal entities, the level of complexity is greater. It is a process that requires more study”said Mauricio Juvenal.

According to Febraban, only 7 associated banks have joined Desenrola Pequeno Negócio: Bank of Brazil, Federal Savings Bank, Bradesco, Itau, Santander, Sicredi It is Mercantile of Brazil. Besides these, Bank of the Northeast, C6 Bank It is Mercado Pago also joined the program, the Poder360.

Regarding the result of the adhesion, the Secretary of Micro and Small Businesses said that the government has been working to ensure that the largest possible number of entities participate.

“We included in the text of the provisional measure that [incentivos que] could make operations more attractive to banks and other financial agents. It is something that the ministry has no governance over.”he said.

“Entities and organizations have the right to participate or not. It is obvious that the more banks that join, the greater capillarity we will have”he completed.

ProCred360

The Ministry of Entrepreneurship estimates that ProCred360 operations — a credit program for MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs) and microenterprises — will begin this month. The program has the potential to leverage R$12 billion in loans.

According to Mauricio Juvenal, the Federal Savings Bank and the Bank of Brazil will join ProCred360. Although the program was announced in April, banks were given a deadline to begin operations.

“We insisted a lot that credit unions should also be present. These credit unions are in places where banks are sometimes not even present.”said the secretary.

ProCred360 is a type of credit aimed at entrepreneurs not served by Pronampe (National Program to Support Micro and Small Businesses) effectively.

target Audience: MEIs and micro-enterprises;

MEIs and micro-enterprises; as: Credit must be requested directly from the bank. Payment will be made in up to 60 installments. The FGO (Operations Guarantee Fund) will guarantee R$4 billion;

Credit must be requested directly from the bank. Payment will be made in up to 60 installments. The FGO (Operations Guarantee Fund) will guarantee R$4 billion; interest rate: Selic rate + 5% per year;

Selic rate + 5% per year; credit conditions: Women-led businesses can take out loans equivalent to 50% of the business’s revenue in the previous year. The credit limit for other businesses is up to 30% of the previous year’s revenue.

Selic

O central bank interrupted the cycle of cuts in the basic interest rate at the last Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting, keeping the Selic at 10.5%. With this result, Procred360 should begin operations with an interest rate of 15.5% (10.5% + 5%) per year.

For Maurício Juvenal, the interruption of the Selic rate cut cycle should not impact entrepreneurs’ adherence to Procred360.

“ProCred360 seems to me to be the biggest or best new development if we think about Acredita, as far as the ministry is concerned. Even if we talk about Selic + 5%, we are talking about something that is half of what the market is practicing”he stated.

Acredita Bill

Acredita — the umbrella program of Desenrola Pequeno Negócio and ProCred360 — was published in the provisional measure 1,213 of 2024in April. The text will be replaced by the PL (Bill) 1,725 ​​of 2024which will have the same content. With the change, the program will no longer be authored by the Executive and will be authored by the Legislative.

The Chamber of Deputies has already approved the urgency to vote on the Bill. The approval allows the vote to be held directly in the plenary, without going through thematic committees. The recess of the National Congress’ activities begins on July 18.

A provisional measure is valid for up to 120 days. During this period, a joint committee in Congress, made up of deputies and senators, must be set up to analyze the text. The plenary sessions of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate must then approve it.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), has already signaled to the government that it prefers that the Executive’s proposals be sent in bills, a format that gives the Chamber more freedom for discussion. Given the urgency, the text has a 45-day deadline to be voted on by the deputies.