Infovias will pass through riverbeds in the region to bring faster internet to isolated communities, health units and schools

The government wants to deliver by December 4 of the 8 digital highways contracted in the 5G auction to the Amazon, said the Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho, this Sunday (6.Aug.2023). The program, named “Norte Conectado”, consists of the installation of fiber optic networks, which allow fast access to the internet, in places that do not yet have the service. The cables will be installed in riverbeds in the region.

On Monday (7.Aug), at 10 am, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) inaugurates the 1st of 4. This is Infovia 01, from Santarém (PA) to Manaus (AM), passing through 9 other municipalities. The cables were placed at the bottom of the Amazon River, totaling 1,100 km in length. were invested R$ 170 million in the project, which will benefit 3 million people.

“Infovia 1 is being delivered now, we have the other 7 in execution. In addition to this one, 3 more will be delivered later this year, by December: infovias 2, 3 and 4. With the project finished, they will reach all states in the North region, passing through all capitals and serving 59 cities”said Juscelino during an interview with journalists in Santarém, where the inauguration will take place on the 2nd.

The fiber optic “lines” will bring internet to the population of these municipalities and will also connect public services through what the minister calls metropolitan networks.

“In the places where these networks will pass a metropolitan network will be opened to bring high-speed internet to public equipment such as hospitals, health units and schools, for example, but also making internet available in some squares for community access. On infovia 1, which will pass through 9 cities, we already have 3 with an active metropolitan network and the other 6 we are implementing this”said Juscelino.

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, classified the program as a milestone for the country’s connectivity and stated that the health area will be one of the most benefited. During an interview, she commented on the services that can be implemented thanks to quality internet, “With the infovia it will be possible to connect the basic health units in the region. We are going to strengthen primary care, enabling telemedicine, telehealth and support for Mais Médicos teams and professionals”.

Asked about the difficulty of maintaining these roads, as they are underwater, Juscelino Filho said that the consortia responsible for the works will be responsible. “DAfter the infoway has been implemented, it will be managed by a consortium, with private actors, who will exploit the service to provide and open networks, and maintain these fibers”.

In January 2022, during the management Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the pilot project was inaugurated, called Infovia 00, with 770 km of networks passing through the Amazon River and connecting Macapá (AP) to Santarém.

“At this moment, it is necessary for the public authorities to arrive to provide digital inclusion in these places. Because theWhere it is economically viable, private operators have arrived and are providing the service. Now it is time to articulate public policies to insert Brazilians who are in these gaps in the digital world, which is what we are doing”said Juscelino Filho.

THE INFOVIAS LISTED IN THE 5G AUCTION