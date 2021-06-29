BRASILIA (Reuters) – The government is considering changing its proposal to reduce the corporate income tax rate (IRPJ) to bring about a 5 percentage point cut in taxation as early as 2022, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday -fair.

By the tax reform bill presented by the government on Friday, the IRPJ rate, which is currently 15%, would fall by 2.5 points in 2022, to 12.5%, and by another 2.5 points the following year , for 10%.

“We are studying whether instead of 2.5 in one year and 2.5 in the other of a fall in the IRPJ, we can drop 5% right away next year,” said Paulo Guedes in a press interview to comment on data released by the Federal Revenue that showed a record collection in May.

“We are doing the calculations to lower the 5 (points) precisely so that this strong tax increase that is coming will further relieve companies,” said Guedes.

He stressed that revenue gains that are “cyclical” cannot be transferred, but those that are “structural and organic” can.

With the second chapter of the tax reform proposal presented last week, the government sent three messages, Guedes said: the decision to reduce taxes on companies, to tax dividends and to reduce the limit for exemption from Income Tax of Individuals, under the understanding that Brazil is a low-middle-income country.

“I repeat, we are not committed to eventual calibration errors in the dose of these movements, the important thing is what we are signaling, less taxes for companies, more taxes for capital income, less taxes for employees, especially low wages” , said the minister.

For Guedes, data from the collection of May, which grew almost 70% over 2020 and was a record for the month, show that the economy “is on its feet again”.

“It is unequivocal that Brazil has already risen and the economy is moving at a speed well above what was expected at the turn of the year,” he stated.

(By Isabel Versiani)

