In an interview, minister Geraldo Alckmin defended tax incentives to boost national industry; government already has 2 projects in Congress

The acting president and minister of Industry Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) defended the reduction of taxes on the import of machines. In an interview with the channel GloboNews On Wednesday night (28.Feb.2024), Alckmin said that the measure aims to boost the productivity of the national industry.

In December 2023, the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sent a bill to the National Congress to encourage the modernization of Brazilian industry. The mechanism of “accelerated depreciation” provides that the purchase of industrial machinery is exempt from federal taxes in the first 2 years after purchase.

Initially, R$3.4 billion will be allocated to the program. According to the government, in the long term, this is not a tax exemption, but compensation in the following years for the loss of revenue in 2024 and 2025.

The government also launched Mover (Green Mobility and Innovation Program), which provides R$19 billion in tax incentives over 5 years for automotive companies that invest in decarbonization. The initiative replaced the old Rota 2030.

The program was launched via MP (provisional measure) and establishes the reduction of import taxes for manufacturers that import parts and components without similar national ones, as long as they invest 2% of the total in research, development and innovation projects in priority programs in the supply chain. suppliers.

Both projects are being processed by the National Congress, which needs to approve the proposals before April so that they do not expire. The government said it was already articulating the approval of the measures.