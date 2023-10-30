According to the Minister of Mines and Energy, the entity will have a similar function to the ONS; passing on adjustments to positions should be one of the focuses

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) intends to create a body to monitor and monitor fuel prices for consumers in the country. The idea is that it will be an entity governed by private law, with the participation of the Executive, which will have among its functions monitoring the transfer of adjustments by distributors and stations.

The body, called National Operator of the Fuel Distribution System, will have a function similar to that of the ONS (National System Operator) in the electrical sector. The announcement was made by the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, and the president of PetrobrasJean Paul Prates, this Monday (October 30, 2023), to journalists in Belo Horizonte (MG).

“ONS is for Aneel [Agência Nacional de Energia Elétrica] what do we want this operator that we are going to create to be for the ANP [Agência Nacional de Petróleo]. A complementary action so that we can be sure that every time Petrobras or any other supplier, importer or private refineries lower the price, that this drop reaches the consumer. And we know that the ANP has limitations in being able to carry out this inspection today”, said Silveira.

The ministry is working on drafting a bill that will be sent to the National Congress to deal with the creation of the operator. The minister did not set deadlines for submitting the proposal or creating the entity, but signaled that the idea has Lula’s green light.

“It will be an entity with shared management, in which the private sector and the government will participate to achieve the objective, which is to ensure that better prices reach the consumer and also that the national fuel sector is better supervised from the point of view of taxes and regulatory stocks are safer so that we can take a step forward in modernization”, explained the minister.

Prates said that Petrobras has participated in the conversations and considers the creation of the body important. He also stated that price reductions made by the state-owned company at refineries are not passed on in full to consumers in many cases, but that the increases arrive quickly and in an even greater proportion than the company’s adjustment.

“In some more distant areas, there is the cost of shipping, for example, which must be considered. In others there is an opportunistic increase and margin recovery. The government makes a huge effort to contain volatility, price speculation and opportunism, and Petrobras has done so too”he said.

The president of the state-owned company also stated that the pricing system has 3 jurisdictions: federal, state and municipal. In this way, the creation of the operator will promote integration between inspection systems.