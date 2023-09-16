Ministry of the Environment states that licenses are often used to speculate on land sales

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, said, on Monday (September 11, 2023), that environmental licenses in Matopiba are often used to speculate on the sale of land. The region is made up of Cerrado areas in the states of Maranhão, Tocantins, Piauí and Bahia and is a major producer of grains, such as soybeans and corn.

“In the past, licenses were identified for a very long period, from 3 to 4 years. These licenses were not immediately used, but were being used to speculate on the sale of these lands. When you have an area with a license already granted, it greatly increases the value of that property, so they were speculative licenses”.

Given the use of licenses in a speculative manner, Marina Silva informed that the department evaluates the term of the licenses granted.

“We are working on a way to avoid these licenses [ambientais] for a very long period. And the effort to dispute other uses for these areas, other than converting the Cerrado with activities that result in its removal”says the minister.

Marina Silva also highlighted that the ministry’s Extraordinary Secretariat for Deforestation Control and Territorial Environmental Planning, together with ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation), has been in dialogue with state and municipal environmental secretaries in the region. “They are already giving us all the information about what is legal deforestation and what is illegal”said the minister.

Minister Marina Silva’s statement was made during the celebration of National Cerrado Day, celebrated today, in the Brasília National Park.

On the occasion, Minister Marina Silva planted an ipê seedling in the conservation unit, together with the president of ICMBio, Mauro Pires, and the National Secretary of Biodiversity, Forests and Animal Rights of the Ministry of the Environment, Rita de Cássia Mesquita.

“All biomes are important and we know that. But, without the Cerrado we will lose the main source of water supply for our country”, declared Minister Marina Silva.

REDUCTION OF DEFORESTATION

The minister recalled that the government has been working, since January this year, to reduce the levels of deforestation in the biome, which have been increasing, impacted, above all, by agribusiness.

“We had growth at the beginning of the year. From July and August onwards, we noticed a difference. In July, we had a very significant increase and then a series of measures were taken together with the state governments and the environmental departments and we were able to stabilize it. From now on, do [o desmatamento] fall too [no cerrado]as has already happened in the Atlantic Forest and the Amazon”plans minister Marina Silva.

Marina Silva defended the sustainable use of the Cerrado, by increasing agribusiness productivity without the need to explore new areas of the biome, as a way of stopping deforestation and degradation.

“What we can do is increase production, through productivity gains. The good thing is that we already have enough technology to double production and even triple it, without needing to open new areas”.

CERRADO DAY

As part of the celebration of National Cerrado Day, the Ministry of the Environment plans to launch, on Wednesday (13th September), in the Chamber of Deputies, the public consultation of the Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation and Burning in the Biome Cerrado, the PP Cerrado. After the ministry’s evaluation of the suggestions presented in the public consultation, the ministry plans to launch PP Cerrado in October.

The cerrado is one of Brazil’s 6 biomes and covers around 25% of the national territory. The biome covers an area of ​​approximately 2 million km², in 11 states: Goiás, Tocantins, Mato Grosso do Sul, south of Mato Grosso, west of Minas Gerais, Federal District, west of Bahia, south of Maranhão, west of Piauí and small portions of São Paulo and Paraná.

The cerrado is the 2nd largest vegetation formation in the country, behind only the Amazon forest. Today, 7.5% of the biome’s land is protected in conservation units coordinated by ICMBio, however, the organization is studying expanding this protection coverage in all biomes, including the cerrado.

The cerrado is mainly concentrated in the Brazilian Central Highlands, the biome is important in the Brazilian water issue.

The area is also home to the sources of large river basins on the continent, such as those of the São Francisco rivers, in Serra da Canastra (MG); and Araguaia, in Serra de Caiapó, on the border of Mato Grosso and Goiás.

The National Secretary of Biodiversity, Forests and Animal Rights of the MMA, Rita Mesquita, defended the preservation of the biome. “The cerrado has important repositories of biodiversity and is also what we call water cradles. It is important to have these areas protected and to have a connection with society, with users so that everyone understands the importance of nature conservation for our own well-being”said Rita.

MANAGEMENT PLAN

Still as a celebration of the cerrado, ICMBio approved, on Monday, the new Management Plan for the Brasília National Park, located in the Federal District, in the center of the biome.

The conservation unit, nicknamed Água Mineral, was created in 1961, initially with 30,000 hectares. In 2006, during Marina Silva’s first term as Minister of the Environment, the limits of the national park were expanded by 12,000 hectares and, currently, it occupies a total area of ​​42,355 hectares.

Now, the unit’s new management plan will also allow, in the incorporated area, in addition to carrying out scientific research, the development of environmental education activities, as well as ecological tourism for the general public, in attractions such as running water pools nature trails and trails for walking and mountain biking.

“With the park’s new management plan, we will be able to expand its uses and sustainable bases. The more people have respectful contact with the park, the more it will become important to the community and the more it will be preserved.”highlighted the minister

The president of ICMBio, Mauro Pires, sees advantages in the public’s contact with nature. “Whoever knows, keeps it. The importance of the park being open to visitors is precisely to bring the population of the region closer together. Brasília National Park is in the heart of the city. Therefore, it is an urban park. It is important that people get to know the beauty of the cerrado, have contact with nature, the landscape, the trees, the animals.”

“Our expectation is that with environmental education, people will be more engaged in the conservation of the park itself, but in fact, with the conservation of the biome itself”says the president of ICMBio, Mauro Pires.

PRIMER

At the same event celebrating National Cerrado Day, the Semeia Institute, with the collaboration of ICMBio, BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and the federal government’s PPI (Investment Partnership Program), launched the booklet “Natural parks and partnerships: questions and answers for society”.

The publication explains what natural parks are, how the management of these spaces works, and clarifies doubts about private partnerships, especially natural park concessions.

In the format of questions and answers for society, the booklet also presents a brief history of protected areas and highlights the importance of conserving them. The project manager at Instituto Semeia, Bárbara Matos, mentions how the need to produce the document arose. “We saw some recurring questions from society and public managers about what the concession is. We believe it would be interesting and timely to create a document that clarifies these questions, in a language that is easily accessible to park users, managers and anyone else interested in society.”.

With information from Brazil Agency.