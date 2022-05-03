by Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Brazil’s government is looking to add a 12th block to an auction of oil exploration areas scheduled for later this year, a Ministry of Mines and Energy official said on Tuesday at the Offshore Technology Conference. OTC) in Houston.

The Ametista block is located on the southern border of the region known as the pre-salt and has promising potential for volumes of oil in deep waters, said the executive secretary for oil, natural gas and biofuels at the ministry, Rafael Silva, during the event.

If included in the auction, which is likely to happen, he said, Amethyst will be licensed under a production-sharing agreement. The block is south of Equinor and Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Bacalhau oil block.

Seismic data show potential for volumes above a thick layer of salt under the Atlantic sea floor.

The regulatory agency ANP is planning to put on permanent offer for the first time later this year exploration blocks in the pre-salt area.

Eleven exploration and production areas have already been approved for offer, said the director general of the ANP, Rodolfo Saboia.

Unlike regular oil rounds in Brazil, the blocks will be permanently available to companies interested in buying drilling rights, even if they do not receive an offer on the first day of listing.

(Additional reporting by Arathy Somasehka)

((Translation by Editora São Paulo, 55 11 56447745))

REUTERS LM NF

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat