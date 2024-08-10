Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/09/2024 – 22:52

The National Tourism Plan (PNT) 2024-2027 was launched this Friday (9) at the 8th edition of the “Tourism Fair: Get to Know Brazil”, which is taking place in Rio de Janeiro. The document sets goals for the sector, such as increasing domestic trips from 93 million to 150 million, the milestone of 8.1 million international tourists visiting Brazil and the expectation of US$ 8.1 billion in revenue generated by foreigners. There is also a projection of increasing the number of formal jobs in national tourism to 3 million.

Tourism Minister Celso Sabino said that optimism is reinforced by the most recent figures, which contribute to the development of other sectors in the country.

“We are very excited about the results of Brazilian tourism. We have already created over 50,000 new jobs since January 1, 2023,” said the minister. “And with more hotels, more flights, and more income in their pockets, Brazilians are traveling more and are more interested in getting to know the country.”

The PNT establishes the following principles: cooperation and regionalization, development and productive insertion of people, sustainability, innovation and digital transformation, in addition to the democratization of access to tourism.

Aligned with the 2024-2027 Multi-Year Plan, it establishes 20 sectoral programs and plans. The operational strategies will be developed in a participatory manner, within the scope of the CNT Thematic Chambers, which may include guests from civil society and experts. One of the actions highlighted by the department is the Climate Adaptation Plan for Tourism, which dialogues with the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations (UN).

The opening of the Tourism Fair was attended by Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. He reinforced the importance of the sector for the country and highlighted one of the measures he considers important: the legalization of casinos. Bill (PL) 2.234/2022, which deals with the exploration of games and bets in the country, such as casinos, bingo and jogo do bicho, was debated this week in the Federal Senate.

“There is this discussion in the Federal Senate about casinos. I want to express my personal opinion, which I gave back when I was a candidate for president. I am totally in favor. Las Vegas, in the United States, started out with casinos. And today people go there and enjoy entertainment, shows, music, and the creative economy. I fully support the sector that distributes income and employs a lot of people,” said the vice president.

Also at the event, the Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, highlighted the importance of combating all forms of violence against women and making the country increasingly safer for those who are a central part of the development of tourism in the country.

“We need to build a country where women have the freedom to come and go. So that they can be happy doing tourism and helping this country from one end to the other. To do this, we need to be alive and not afraid to go out on the streets. We need to be safe and calm,” said the minister.

Minister Silvio Almeida, of Human Rights and Citizenship, stated that, in parallel with the development of tourism, it is necessary to guarantee basic rights and social protection for the most vulnerable sectors of the Brazilian population.

“Without dignity, respect and equity, people have no culture. And without culture, there is no tourism. In other words, without human rights, we will not be able to develop the tourism that we need to develop as a national strategy,” said the minister.