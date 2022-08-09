Minister Paulo Guedes must present a proposal for a new framework for fiscal policy

The federal government’s economic team prepares a proposal to create a public debt target, a way of signaling the financial market about the trajectory of public accounts and making the spending ceiling more flexible.

The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, confirmed this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022) to the portal G1 that the proposal is in preparation.

“We want to make fiscal control more effective, with a target similar to what exists today for inflation”said Guedes.

The spending ceiling has been in effect since 2016. It was proposed by the Michel Temer government with the aim of reducing the country’s indebtedness. It defines that the expenses of the Union (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary) are limited to the inflation.

The government should propose the creation of a variable band target for public debt in relation to GDP (Gross Domestic Product). It would be established by the CMN (National Monetary Council), the same that defines the inflation target.

“We are not tearing down the austerity flag, which is the ceiling, but improving the fiscal control instrument”, declared Guedes to G1.

The general government’s gross debt – which comprises federal, state and municipal governments, in addition to the INSS – dropped 0.8 percentage points in May. It reached 78.2% of GDP. In values, it corresponds to R$ 7.1 trillion.