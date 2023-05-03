Minister Alexandre Silveira met with energy distributors this Tuesday; concessions expire in 2025, starting with EDP do Espírito Santo

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG)defended that the renewal of electric energy concessions be anchored in “social counterparts” by distributors. Silveira met with companies with grants to expire this Tuesday (May 2, 2023).

“They [as contrapartidas] will address energy efficiency and, mainly, the population, with increased investments by distributors in low and medium voltage lines to improve the quality of services in the distribution segment for the population“, he said.

In March, the minister had defended the renewal of concessions without “grant and burden” to distributors. At the time, Silveira said that there could be a forecast in the contracts for “improve the quality of services provided by distributors”.

The concessions of electricity distribution companies will expire in 2025, starting with EDP do Espírito Santo. The government has yet to define the rules for extending contracts.

The renewal guidelines should have been established in 2022, as determined by the TCU (Union Court of Auditors). At the end of March of this year, however, the Court decided to extend the deadline until the 19th of May – the date indicated by the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy).