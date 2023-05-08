By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, reiterated this Monday that the government will seek in the Federal Supreme Court (STF) voting power in Eletrobras proportional to its shareholding in the electric company.

The minister also pointed out that the direct action of unconstitutionality (Adin) filed in the STF last Friday by the government with this purpose “has absolutely nothing to do with the review of the privatization of Eletrobras”.

What Adin seeks, according to him, is to reestablish the political rights of the Union, although in practice the removal of the limit of 10% of the votes would give the government enough power to give the cards to Eletrobras, according to analysts.

“The National Congress was sovereign when it decided, at another time, in another government, in another context, to privatize Eletrobras, but it is unacceptable that the Brazilian government, that is, the Brazilian population, has 43% of Eletrobras shares and only has a voting power of up to 10%,” he said in an interview with CNN Brasil.

“So it is peaceful within the government that we do have the right to seek in the judiciary the discussion about the government’s participation in Eletrobras.”

Silveira pointed out that currently of the nine members of the Eletrobras Board of Directors, the Union can appoint only one, which he classified as a “total and complete disproportionality”.

Silveira pondered, however, that nothing prevents discussions in the government from continuing on the possibility of legally re-discussing even the privatization of Eletrobras, but reaffirmed that this is not on the agenda at the moment.

