Minister says the idea will be launched with the works program, expected for July; speech was after ministerial meeting

The Minister of Civil Affairs, Rui Costa, said on Thursday (June 15, 2023) that the government intends to install broadband internet in all public schools in the country by the end of its mandate. According to him, the project should come in a package of infrastructure works, which is still called “new PAC” (Growth Acceleration Program). This should be released in July, according to the minister. Costa spoke after the 3rd ministerial meeting, which lasted 9 hours. According to him, the meeting was celebrated for good economic results and reinforcement of the need to reduce the basic interest rate, Selic.