Decree defines that sustainable energy generation projects will have priority in the new financing mechanism

The presidential decree that regulates the issuance of infrastructure debentures vetoed the issuance of this financing mechanism for projects related to the oil production chain and the generation of electricity from non-renewable sources.

Government regulations created a scale of priorities for issuing new debentures in the energy sector. At the top of this list are projects related to the production of low-carbon hydrogen, biofuels, carbon capture and the transformation of strategic minerals for the energy transition.

The priority for investments related to the energy transition also extends to other infrastructure sectors. The decree encourages urban mobility projects linked to the acquisition of electric or hybrid buses that use biofuels.

The government informed that only projects to cover concessions, authorizations or leases will be classified as priority. “Such a requirement is important so that tax benefits are focused on projects linked to the public interest”said the government.

WHAT ARE DEBENTURES

Debentures are long-term credit securities issued by companies. This is a way of trying to raise money in the market by paying a lower interest rate than that offered by banks. Debenture buyers believe in the companies' potential and the promise of paying interest and the total value of the paper after a certain period.

Infrastructure debentures were designed to be more attractive to institutional investors who wish to invest in infrastructure projects. The new application allows the bond issuer to offer more attractive interest rates to buyers.