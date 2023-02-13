Government, Urso: “The regasification terminals will totally replace Moscow”

The government is facing the problem related to the energy cost following the outbreak of war and the sanctions imposed on the Russia from Europe. The mission of minister of companies and Made in Italy Adolfo bear to Baku in Azerbaijan. “Within this year – Urso told the Messenger – we will free ourselves from Russia compared to 40 percent which they bought from Fly in 2021 and 16% recorded last year. From next year we will be able to also supply other countries and in a short time we will become the European gas hubalso thanks to the doubling of the Azeri Tap. But there are other industrial opportunities with Baku as demonstrated by the Ansaldo Energia contracts that will be signed today, truly significant for the company’s relaunch, and the projects on renewable and electricity presented to my colleague Pichetto on his recent visit”.

“With the two regasifiers of Piombino and Ravenna – continues Urso al Messaggero – which will be installed before summerwe will be free from Russia: they will produce 10 billion cubic meters of gas, exactly those imported from Moscow last year. We must do the same on the electricity front: with Terna we can become the electricity hub of the Mediterranean and with Enel’s Megafactory a Catania major solar panel manufacturers Europe. The country’s future passes through investments in green and digital technology: from batteries to semiconductors, but also turbines, accumulators and precisely panels. As they predicted, the European agreement on the price cap has contributed to the collapse of prices: we are around 55 dollars compared to over 300 exceeded in August. If they had listened to us sooner we would have saved over 70 billion euros which we had to allocate to businesses and families. From next year we will also be able to supply other countries and in a short time we will become the European gas hub”.

