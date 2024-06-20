Space economy, the CDM approves the first Italian law on space

The first Italian space law approved. The Council of Ministers, on the proposal of the Minister of Business and Made in Italy with responsibility for space and aerospace policies, Adolfo Urso, approved the first Italian framework law on Space and the Space Economy. “The law places Italy at the forefront of the large global players and anticipates the intentions of the European Union regarding a regulation for the sector”, reads a note from Mimit. “The provision, connected to the budget law, fills a gap in the legal system, which did not provide reference legislation on the space sector”.

Government: Urso, ok Cdm raw materials and space bill

“We have approved two important legislative measures that look to the future, a decree law on critical raw materials, what is absolutely strategic in our subsoil, and a bill that concerns space”. The Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso said this during the press conference after the CDM.

Raw materials: Urso, at least 15 out of 34 identified in Italy

“The decree aims to simplify the authorization processes of strategic projects, we have identified 34 critical raw materials, according to the old maps in our territory there are at least 15 important ones”. The Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso said this in the press conference at the end of the CDM

Raw materials: Picket, lithium? now map then evaluate requests

“The value of lithium is not lost on us, currently it is fundamental for current batteries. Today there is China’s control over ownership, extraction and processing. We are now starting a process that involves mapping. We have some requests for production but first we need to have count of the deposits. We also need to understand the convenience compared to the costs in other EU countries with respect to the extraction of this or that material”. The Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said this in the press conference at the end of the meeting, when asked about possible hypotheses of lithium extraction in Italy.

Raw materials: Peg, evaluate extractability on a case-by-case basis

“We have important deposits, it will be a matter of seeing the extractability conditions: let’s think of cobalt, there is some in the Apennines between Piedmont and Liguria, from the first estimates it is significant. But then the extractability conditions will have to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis” . The Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said this in the press conference at the end of the meeting.

Tourism: Santanchè, ok Cdm dl historic shops and workshops

“The draft legislative decree on historic shops and artisan workshops is a very important strategic action for Italian tourism: protecting, enhancing and promoting historic workshops keeps alive the Italian tradition of that ‘Made in Italy’ that makes us proud in the world and which represents an added value for our tourist offer, helping to make it unique in its kind. A further boost to the diversification of the Italian tourist offer and the strengthening of the Italy brand”. This was stated by the Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanchè in commenting on the draft legislative decree “Constitution of the National Register of commercial activities, artisan workshops and public establishments, typified from a historical-cultural or commercial profile, for the purposes of tourist and commercial valorisation of these activities” which arrived today in the Council of Ministers. The aim of the initiative, explains the Ministry, is to enhance neighborhood businesses and shops that have particular relevance and importance from the historical, cultural, tourist and commercial profile of the Nation, combating the phenomenon of commercial desertification with uniform measures. The Ministry of Tourism will ensure the adoption of valorisation measures and information campaigns aimed at national and international tourism in favor of the historic and excellent shops and workshops registered in the national register, which will be included in a specific section of the institutional website of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy.

Raw materials: Urso, ‘with critical decree the national exploration program begins’

“The decree law on critical raw materials adapts the national legislation on the mining sector to European objectives and standards”. The provision proposes a new system approach to the supply of strategic raw materials: on the one hand it analyzes the demand and needs of the country and on the other it encourages the supply of raw materials. With these aims, a national exploration program is launched, the authorization procedures are simplified and the national Made fund which has an initial endowment of one billion euros is strengthened and directed. This was stated by the Minister of Business, Adolfo Urso, in the press conference that takes place after the Council of Ministers.

Gangmastering: tomorrow morning Calderone-Lollobrigida meeting with unions and companies

Tomorrow morning at 11.30, the ministers of Labor Marina Calderone and Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida convened, according to what Adnkronos has learned, the trade unions and employers’ organisations, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies in Via Flavia, on issue of the exploitation of workers in agriculture, after the very serious events that occurred in the province of Latina, where an Indian agricultural worker, Satnam Singh, died after losing an arm in an accident while working in the fields.